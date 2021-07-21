Eagle Capital Management, LLC Buys Applied Materials Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

New Purchases: AMAT, PRU, RYH,

AMAT, PRU, RYH, Added Positions: STIP, BSCM, MINT, SCHG, NEE, LMT, WMT, FHLC, CVX, SCHD, SCHX, CMI, ECL, JPM, XLK, XLE, USMV, MTUM, IYF,

STIP, BSCM, MINT, SCHG, NEE, LMT, WMT, FHLC, CVX, SCHD, SCHX, CMI, ECL, JPM, XLK, XLE, USMV, MTUM, IYF, Reduced Positions: QQQ, MSFT, INTU, AMZN, AAPL, SCHB, GOOGL, BSV, SPY, UNH, ACN, BSCL, HD, BG,

Metairie, LA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Eagle Capital Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eagle Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 54,853 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 743,082 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 1,015,442 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 206,894 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 58,137 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.54%

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 28,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 34,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.836200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 104,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.