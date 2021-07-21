Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. Buys W.P. Carey Inc, Ford Motor Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

New Purchases: WPC, F, WELL, EPD, WM, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys W.P. Carey Inc, Ford Motor Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Welltower Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells AT&T Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. owns 100 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,946 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 46,622 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 43,973 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 29,894 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 81,700 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $144.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.22%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $479.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Brooks, Moore & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.