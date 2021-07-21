Logo
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $597 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartwood+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 360,770 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 288,194 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,249,201 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  4. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 1,518,893 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 116,764 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3138.27%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 258,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 94.85%. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 90,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 182.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 49,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 64,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 181.02%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $14.63, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.



