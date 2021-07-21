Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: SDOG, MMM, VZ, DOW, CSCO, IBM, AMGN, WBA, CVX, XOM, PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $597 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 360,770 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 288,194 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,249,201 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 1,518,893 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 116,764 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3138.27%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 258,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 94.85%. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 90,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 182.04%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 49,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 64,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 181.02%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $14.63, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.