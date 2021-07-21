Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC Buys SmileDirectClub Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invitae Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SmileDirectClub Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invitae Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC owns 283 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 111,439 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 208,268 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 142,353 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 151,645 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 114,339 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.45%

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 27,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $293.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 8938.81%. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,866,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $436.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 19,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 295.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 114,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.75%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $399.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 89,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.