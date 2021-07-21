Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC Buys SmileDirectClub Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invitae Corp

- New Purchases: XSOE, DOCN, GSK, FREL, JKH, PSN, SE, EBAY, IXUS, BRO, EQX, NKE, PYPL, MDY, JW.A, VIVO, GS, BX, APAM, NOW, VBFC, ATY, LLY, MAS, TSLA, JKHY, RSP, EMR, SLV, WFC, RTX, IJS, OHPAU, GLBLU, FTEV.U, FCX, UWMC, UWMC, ANZUU,
- Added Positions: SDC, IWP, IVV, GVI, VONG, BSV, VOO, SCHD, QQQ, JMIA, XLK, PINS, AMZN, CSB, MSFT, AGG, AZN, AAPL, GMAB, JNJ, TSM, FSLY, FB, VEA, VNQ, VZ, BRK.B, 1B8, MRK, ABT, DIS, SMG, EBS, NFLX, GOOGL, CHNG, ABBV, CVX, GOOG, HTLF, SRCL, AEIS, AMG, V, UBSI, LPLA, HXL, VEU, JPM, IBM, ORCL, VWO, CDK, HI, UNH, KO, IWN, IJR, FCFS, IWM, NVDA, CSCO, BAC, TXN, PG, INTC, TAP, HON, SIVR, BA, NLSN, APTV, AVGO, ACN, T, CRM, DHR, WMT, PFE, ADI, SSB, CTLT, AMED, BMY, C, LOW, AROC, WWW, TDY, CCMP, MD, MTH, HMN, LH, CNMD, AON, CMCSA, VB, VGLT, MOG.A, FRME, STAG, EFSC, VUG, MANT, VTIP, ENTG, AIN, CWST, BOOM, MCD, R, MS, SABR, SCZ, CBRL, GATX, LFUS,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, VBR, DAR, DKNG, ASML, ROKU, FDX, XOM, SANM, BUD, AXP, MYGN, GE, VOT, URI, TMO, COF, MPWR, IGSB, SYK, ICE, CBRE, FORM, ROP, SCHW, SBUX, SYY, WLTW, EL, SPY, TYL, TT, BDX, FISV, ORLY, INTU, APD, PANW, ECL, ENS, CAT, ADBE, NTR, XLF, FAST, SCS,
- Sold Out: IAU, NVTA, BKNG, IAC, IGIB, CTXS, VFC, MGNI,
For the details of Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+investment+consultants%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 111,439 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 208,268 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 142,353 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 151,645 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 114,339 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.45%
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 27,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $293.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 8938.81%. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,866,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $436.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 19,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 295.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 114,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.75%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $399.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 89,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC. Also check out:
1. Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment