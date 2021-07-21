Atticus Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: CRWD, ESGV, ATY, IWO, BLNK, CMG, CHPT, CHPT, TEAM, ABNB, FUV, DBX, ZIM, XME, SPXT, FSK, HACK, RIOT, IHRT, CLH, MCF, ZS, VB, EVA, VO, VDE, URI, QS, SNOW, AIMC, AEIS, ARCC, XOP, SCHA, SRCL, AFRM, JAZZ, RLX, BSY, NUAN, NDLS, LAZR, PHG, JBL, RING, BGFV, INVE, GM, FUBO, F, EMQQ,
- Added Positions: IJH, LQD, SPY, EFA, IWM, IGSB, EEM, MBB, HYG, VCSH, NVDA, VYMI, PLTR, VOT, PGX, ROK, XLB, BIV, VTV, XLV, VAW, VIGI, AMZN, FSLY, ATVI, GNRC, AMT, PYPL, XLI, JPM, PFF, DOCU, VFH, VTRS, VV, XLE, IVE, XLP, FTNT, VEEV, AMD, ABBV, TMO, AB, AY, GOOG, VCIT, T, ZTS, IGR, MPW, DKNG, EMKR, IYJ, VNQ, RIG, TTEK, SYY, SIRI, XLU, SCHM, SCHX, SPYG, REGI, RTX, ORCL, NTES, DAR, AVGO, BIO, NLY,
- Reduced Positions: QLTA, VRTX, TTD, QQQ, NFLX, MSFT, KO, PG, PTON, NKE, SHY, ALL, MRK, VBR, PGR, DVY, BHP, IWR, DE, EL, CLX, V, DIS, APH, MA, LLY, SHV, XLRE, IWD, USO, VYM, VHT, VGT, SCHV, CRM, GLD, ADBE, VIPS, VZ, VPU, PM, AGG, JPST, GOVT, IGIB, AMLP, VMW, DOW, DG, DAL, CHCO, CAT, VTGN, VPL, WST, GDO, ZBRA, ZM, IVZ, EFT, GIS, VWO, TLT, ICLN, TSLA, SQ, SHW, KMB, QCOM, NOC, ORLY, CORP,
- Sold Out: FUN, EW, SMG, FSKR, IAU, BKNG, SPLK, EWZ, GWPH, NVTA, X,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 84,969 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 144,800 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 40,039 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 57,475 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,234 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AcuityAds Holdings Inc (ATY)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.43 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $302.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1755.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1099.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 27388.89%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $298.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.
