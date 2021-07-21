Atticus Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: CRWD, ESGV, ATY, IWO, BLNK, CMG, CHPT, CHPT, TEAM, ABNB, FUV, DBX, ZIM, XME, SPXT, FSK, HACK, RIOT, IHRT, CLH, MCF, ZS, VB, EVA, VO, VDE, URI, QS, SNOW, AIMC, AEIS, ARCC, XOP, SCHA, SRCL, AFRM, JAZZ, RLX, BSY, NUAN, NDLS, LAZR, PHG, JBL, RING, BGFV, INVE, GM, FUBO, F, EMQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Netflix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc owns 386 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 84,969 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 144,800 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 40,039 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 57,475 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,234 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.43 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $302.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1755.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1099.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 27388.89%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $298.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.