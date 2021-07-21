Logo
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atticus Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Netflix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc owns 386 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atticus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 84,969 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 144,800 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%
  3. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 40,039 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 57,475 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,234 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $253.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AcuityAds Holdings Inc (ATY)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.43 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $302.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1755.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1099.67%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 27388.89%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $298.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

