M. Kraus & Co Buys Fiserv Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp

Shelburne, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M. Kraus & Co. As of 2021Q2, M. Kraus & Co owns 66 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,969 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,597 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 47,263 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 54,389 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 141,148 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $110.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 47,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $415.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $258.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Logiq Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.