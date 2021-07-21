Logo
Welch Group, LLC Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, TJX Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Welch Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, TJX Inc, Dollar General Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Welch Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Welch Group, LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Welch Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/welch+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Welch Group, LLC
  1. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 1,432,610 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 215,489 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,130 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 146,675 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 306,065 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47. The stock is now traded at around $113.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $321.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $224.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2652.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Welch Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Welch Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Welch Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Welch Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Welch Group, LLC keeps buying
