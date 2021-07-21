Welch Group, LLC Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, TJX Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: BK, BABA, PYPL, EW, NTRS, NUE, KMI, FANG, MRNA, PDN,

BK, BABA, PYPL, EW, NTRS, NUE, KMI, FANG, MRNA, PDN, Added Positions: KMB, VZ, NVS, INTC, ED, LMT, T, UL, QCOM, NEE, CL, PG, GIS, MCD, SO, JNJ, IBM, ABT, NVDA, CVX, PEP, TGT, TJX, DG, BX, MA, ORCL, CAT, ACN, DIS, SHW, SYK, CSCO, TFC, JPM, BRK.B, BMY, DE, GS, FB, KO, EFA, GOOGL, AMZN, GOOG, ZBH, WFC, ARKK, VIG, QQQ, KHC, XLK, PXH, CB, MLM, ADP, BLK, BA, C, COP, GPC, WELL, SJM, SYY, MCHP, MU, NSC, PNC, PRA, RSG, ROST,

KMB, VZ, NVS, INTC, ED, LMT, T, UL, QCOM, NEE, CL, PG, GIS, MCD, SO, JNJ, IBM, ABT, NVDA, CVX, PEP, TGT, TJX, DG, BX, MA, ORCL, CAT, ACN, DIS, SHW, SYK, CSCO, TFC, JPM, BRK.B, BMY, DE, GS, FB, KO, EFA, GOOGL, AMZN, GOOG, ZBH, WFC, ARKK, VIG, QQQ, KHC, XLK, PXH, CB, MLM, ADP, BLK, BA, C, COP, GPC, WELL, SJM, SYY, MCHP, MU, NSC, PNC, PRA, RSG, ROST, Reduced Positions: SFBS, CINF, EMR, AJG, MSFT, XOM, HD, MMM, RTX, IJR, SPY, YUMC, FBHS, XLI, V, YUM, WMT, VMC, K, GGG, BBVA, NKE, BAX, IHI, MO, XLE, VYM, VGT, SLV, SCHG, PRF, IVV, IJH, GSY, CVS, CMCSA, D, ETR, XEL, MDLZ, MPW,

SFBS, CINF, EMR, AJG, MSFT, XOM, HD, MMM, RTX, IJR, SPY, YUMC, FBHS, XLI, V, YUM, WMT, VMC, K, GGG, BBVA, NKE, BAX, IHI, MO, XLE, VYM, VGT, SLV, SCHG, PRF, IVV, IJH, GSY, CVS, CMCSA, D, ETR, XEL, MDLZ, MPW, Sold Out: ADM, EEM, IEFA, VTV, VUG, AMD, FISV, DAL, IWM,

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, TJX Inc, Dollar General Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Welch Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Welch Group, LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Welch Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/welch+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 1,432,610 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 215,489 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,130 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 146,675 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 306,065 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47. The stock is now traded at around $113.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $321.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $224.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2652.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.