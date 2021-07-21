Welch Group, LLC Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, TJX Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells Archer-Daniels Midland Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: BK, BABA, PYPL, EW, NTRS, NUE, KMI, FANG, MRNA, PDN,
- Added Positions: KMB, VZ, NVS, INTC, ED, LMT, T, UL, QCOM, NEE, CL, PG, GIS, MCD, SO, JNJ, IBM, ABT, NVDA, CVX, PEP, TGT, TJX, DG, BX, MA, ORCL, CAT, ACN, DIS, SHW, SYK, CSCO, TFC, JPM, BRK.B, BMY, DE, GS, FB, KO, EFA, GOOGL, AMZN, GOOG, ZBH, WFC, ARKK, VIG, QQQ, KHC, XLK, PXH, CB, MLM, ADP, BLK, BA, C, COP, GPC, WELL, SJM, SYY, MCHP, MU, NSC, PNC, PRA, RSG, ROST,
- Reduced Positions: SFBS, CINF, EMR, AJG, MSFT, XOM, HD, MMM, RTX, IJR, SPY, YUMC, FBHS, XLI, V, YUM, WMT, VMC, K, GGG, BBVA, NKE, BAX, IHI, MO, XLE, VYM, VGT, SLV, SCHG, PRF, IVV, IJH, GSY, CVS, CMCSA, D, ETR, XEL, MDLZ, MPW,
- Sold Out: ADM, EEM, IEFA, VTV, VUG, AMD, FISV, DAL, IWM,
- Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 1,432,610 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 215,489 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,130 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 146,675 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 306,065 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47. The stock is now traded at around $113.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $321.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $224.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2652.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.
