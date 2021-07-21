Logo
Facet Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Facet Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Facet Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Facet Wealth, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $726 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Facet Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/facet+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Facet Wealth, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 538,560 shares, 16.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.03%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,112,422 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.10%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,135,311 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.75%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 753,106 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.25%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 451,920 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.28%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 54,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2652.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $292.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 538,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 2,112,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.25%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 753,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,135,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 451,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 370,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Facet Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Facet Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Facet Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Facet Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Facet Wealth, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Facet Wealth, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Facet Wealth, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Facet Wealth, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Facet Wealth, Inc. keeps buying
insider

insider