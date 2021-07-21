Facet Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: ESGV, GOOG, IVW, VTEB, MSFT, NVDA, VUG,
- Added Positions: VTI, VEA, BND, VTV, BNDX, IWN, VWO, VOE, MUB, LQD, AAPL, AMZN, TSLA, QQQ, SCHA, SCHX, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, SCHB, SPTM, IEFA, SCHF, SPDW, DGRO, SCHZ, VBR, SCHE, SCHD, IEMG, VNQ, VYM, AGG, SLYV, SPEM, SCHH, SPY, SPYV, VOO,
- Sold Out: COST, PM, MO, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Facet Wealth, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 538,560 shares, 16.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.03%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,112,422 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.10%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,135,311 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.75%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 753,106 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.25%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 451,920 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.28%
Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 54,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2652.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Facet Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $292.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 538,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 2,112,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.25%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 753,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,135,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 451,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Facet Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 370,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Facet Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Facet Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Facet Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Facet Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.
