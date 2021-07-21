Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Artesian Resources Corp, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Rite Aid Corp

New Purchases: SCHO, INFL, OCFC, WM, VTRS, VGK, DKNG, MRNA, DHI, QURE, EDIT, DXCM, BABA, CNC, VUG, SWK, RWR, SOR, DKS, IBKR, ORCC, JPC, MARK,

ARTNA, C, IBM, ACAD, TFC, IIVI, BDX, BA, XOM, VEA, CEF, JKD, IVOL, GSK, DEA, ABT, AMZN, ABBV, PPL, F, NVDA, QUAL, IVV, SMM, KMB, IWD, IEMG, VWO, CSCO, VYM, NEE, SDY, APD, VFH, VGT, VOE, FB, VBR, ET, VTI, UL, PNC, CAT, AVGO, EPD, AMLP, TMO, VCSH, UNP, VIG, BND, WMT, VNQ, VOO, VO, VOT, IJH, LLY, GS, HASI, CB, DD, IEF, XLI, ETN, IWM, VHT, HYG, DOW, AMD, BLV, QQQ, ETJ, VBK, VB, VTV, VOD, GM, FEZ, LYB, NUE, NQP, FUN, PAAS, LVS, QCOM, RVT, IVE, AFL, MBG, IVW, UTF, IBB, EFAV, ED, DE, MS, Reduced Positions: GILD, ADP, CVS, IGSB, T, MP, DOCU, AAPL, WTRG, LOW, WFC, MA, XLE, BMY, VRTX, ORCL, GOOGL, MLM, PWR, INTC, HD, AGG, GE, MCD, SGOL, ADBE, CRM, LQD, COST, PFE, PYPL, MKC, TSCO, NFLX, BRK.B, IP, RSP, ECL, SHY, BIIB, ZBH, MRK, NKE, ACN, WBA, VCIT, UNH, UGI, SLB, PSX, RTX, KO, BX, CMCSA, CVX, SPLV, HBI, CBT, GIS, FDX, EXC, DIS, DAL, TSLA, CTVA, TJX, CPK, URBN, GDX, BSV, BP, WEC, BK, AEM, KIE, SO, XLU, MAR, RDS.A, RDS.B, PPT, OTIS, ESGU, EEM, MU, MIN, KMI, KL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Artesian Resources Corp, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Citigroup Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Rite Aid Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, MP Materials Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. owns 367 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,653 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,878 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 89,325 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 281,371 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,693 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 281,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $144.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Artesian Resources Corp by 209.93%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $39.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 50.85%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 44,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 58,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 86.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Rite Aid Corp. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $19.18.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.