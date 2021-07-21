Logo
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Artesian Resources Corp, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Rite Aid Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Artesian Resources Corp, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Citigroup Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Rite Aid Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, MP Materials Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. owns 367 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boenning+%26+scattergood%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,653 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,878 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 89,325 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  4. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 281,371 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,693 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 281,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $144.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Artesian Resources Corp by 209.93%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $39.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 50.85%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 44,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 58,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 86.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Rite Aid Corp (RAD)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Rite Aid Corp. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $19.18.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.. Also check out:

1. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. keeps buying
