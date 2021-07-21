Capital Planning LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Quanta Services Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, PWR, EMB, PHB, CORP, WM, SPTL, SCHM, RBLX, MRNA, BNTX,
- Added Positions: SCHX, DGRO, IVV, USMV, BND, MGK, VUG, FTEC, VIG, MTUM, VO, IJR, VB, ITOT, IEFA, EFG, XMMO,
- Reduced Positions: VV, IUSB, FBND, SCHD, FIXD, GOVT, MSFT, SCHF, SCHA, VGT, BA, COST, AAPL, SBUX, JPM, ABT, ABBV, IJH, VCIT,
- Sold Out: SCHE, AMGN,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,705 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 111,050 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,811 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 60,377 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 255,990 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 26,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 71,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)
Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 62,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)
Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The purchase prices were between $110.73 and $114.49, with an estimated average price of $112.55. The stock is now traded at around $115.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $144.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 66,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.51%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $292.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $120.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.
