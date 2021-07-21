Logo
Capital Planning LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Quanta Services Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Quanta Services Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Planning LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Planning LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Planning LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,705 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 111,050 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,811 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%
  4. Boeing Co (BA) - 60,377 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 255,990 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 26,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 71,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 62,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The purchase prices were between $110.73 and $114.49, with an estimated average price of $112.55. The stock is now traded at around $115.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $144.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 66,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.51%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $292.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $120.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.



