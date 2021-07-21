Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc Buys BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Unity Software Inc, Vanguard Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc Buys BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Unity Software Inc, Vanguard Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Unity Software Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tru+independence+asset+management+2%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 125,855 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.45%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 134,359 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.22%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 79,670 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.23%
  4. BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 191,574 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 448.39%
  5. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 14,252 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 616.90%
New Purchase: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 40,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 28,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 56,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 31,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BMEZ)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 42,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 448.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 191,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 616.90%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $407.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 14,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 131.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 134,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 385.29%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 11,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 79,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 125,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The sale prices were between $54.96 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.08.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Sold Out: Insmed Inc (INSM)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Insmed Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $29.76.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $149.83 and $169.83, with an estimated average price of $160.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC. Also check out:

1. TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider