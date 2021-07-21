Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc Buys BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Unity Software Inc, Vanguard Value ETF

New Purchases: HYS, XLC, DVN, BSTZ, BMEZ, C, SYY, TDY, LVS, PXD, TDG, SMB, SHM, HYD, MUB, SHOP, NVDA, CRWD, VTEB, HUBS, FTNT, BST, WDC,

HYS, XLC, DVN, BSTZ, BMEZ, C, SYY, TDY, LVS, PXD, TDG, SMB, SHM, HYD, MUB, SHOP, NVDA, CRWD, VTEB, HUBS, FTNT, BST, WDC, Added Positions: IDV, VGT, JPST, QQQ, BSV, IGSB, VB, TMV, MSFT, XLI, AMZN, V, SPY, AMAT, MDT, AAPL, T, STZ, BIV, GM, RLGT, ADBE, CI, WIX, GOOG, PYPL, FB, SYF, XOM, LIN, CRM, TMUS, NCR, NEE, AVGO, QCOM, PRU, VZ, GOOGL, BJ, ANTM,

IDV, VGT, JPST, QQQ, BSV, IGSB, VB, TMV, MSFT, XLI, AMZN, V, SPY, AMAT, MDT, AAPL, T, STZ, BIV, GM, RLGT, ADBE, CI, WIX, GOOG, PYPL, FB, SYF, XOM, LIN, CRM, TMUS, NCR, NEE, AVGO, QCOM, PRU, VZ, GOOGL, BJ, ANTM, Reduced Positions: VOO, U, VTV, FLOT, EEM, ORCL, DIS, DHI, XLG, IVV, JD, MBB, GS, SWKS, USIG, PZA, IWB, EBAY, EMR, VUG, BLK, GE, BIL, NYF, TMO, BA, JPM, TEL,

VOO, U, VTV, FLOT, EEM, ORCL, DIS, DHI, XLG, IVV, JD, MBB, GS, SWKS, USIG, PZA, IWB, EBAY, EMR, VUG, BLK, GE, BIL, NYF, TMO, BA, JPM, TEL, Sold Out: IAT, VBK, XLY, WDAY, INSM, PSJ, PFSI, ARKK, LH, DGX, NFLX, ROKU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Unity Software Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tru+independence+asset+management+2%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 125,855 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.45% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 134,359 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.22% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 79,670 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.23% BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 191,574 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 448.39% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 14,252 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 616.90%

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 40,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 28,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 56,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 31,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 42,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 448.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 191,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 616.90%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $407.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 14,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 131.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 134,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 385.29%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 11,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 79,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 125,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The sale prices were between $54.96 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.08.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Insmed Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $29.76.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $149.83 and $169.83, with an estimated average price of $160.67.