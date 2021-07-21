Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Schlumberger, Public Storage, Roku Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Schlumberger, Public Storage, Roku Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Lathrop Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Schlumberger, Public Storage, Roku Inc, Halliburton Co, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lathrop Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 72 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lathrop+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,278 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  2. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 151,729 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  3. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 72,142 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 32,982 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,550 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $308.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $422.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 323,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider