Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Schlumberger, Public Storage, Roku Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schlumberger, Public Storage, Roku Inc, Halliburton Co, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lathrop Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 72 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,278 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 151,729 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 72,142 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 32,982 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,550 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $308.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $422.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 323,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.