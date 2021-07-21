Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Schlumberger, Public Storage, Roku Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: PSA, ROKU, HAL,
- Added Positions: SLB, HD, KMI, JCI, XOM, CVS, IBM, NWL, SYK, ALC, KEX, GE, ADI, TGI, MRK, SCHZ, BRK.B, PEP, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: BDX, TMO, ADBE, AKAM, WMT, UPS, NKE, LH, J, SCHM, PYPL, XLK, DHR, ETR, LAZ, SO, BAC, AAPL, SCHF, PG, OZK, VZ, BXS, WCN, AMZN, T,
- Sold Out: SCHO,
For the details of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lathrop+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,278 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 151,729 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 72,142 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 32,982 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,550 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $308.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $422.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 323,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:
1. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment