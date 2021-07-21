Logo
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells First Trust Natural Gas ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brendel Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Peloton Interactive Inc, Chubb, sells First Trust Natural Gas ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Deere, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owns 275 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brendel+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC
  1. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 45,484 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  2. Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) - 63,722 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 107,962 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.94%
  4. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 107,422 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 109,343 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24%
New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 63,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.14 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 107,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 59,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 24,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 17,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 10,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 106.51%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 21,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 225,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $207.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ensign Group Inc. The sale prices were between $81.24 and $95.52, with an estimated average price of $86.59.

Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: Alto Ingredients Inc (FPR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brendel Financial Advisors LLC keeps buying
