Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells First Trust Natural Gas ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: TAN, FV, XLB, PTON, CB, V, SF, WMB, PKI, ENB, TTWO, FLRN, FTSM, SPSB, SPTS, SWK, XLI, GPC, SBOW, BBW, DS, ADES, CLIR, NOC, AMT, HD, LMT, AWK, BLK, COST, CCI, OLN, FB, FDX, RTX, ANTM, ADM, AVY, CSX, SO, STZ, FBHS, CTVA, ALB, IJH, EXPD, TSLA, PSX, EL, GE, RYT, BAC, BDX, CSCO, EMN, MDLZ, OTIS, LMBS, BP, BRK.B, CMCSA, ECL, MKC, DIS, GLD, DUK, LLY, HSY, INTC, ES, VKQ, NEA, FTNT, KMI, AYI, ATI, CNP, FIX, FCX, GRMN, LHX, INFO, LII, LOGI, OII, SPG, TRMB, VLO, NUV, JTD, FANH, DG, WMS, ROKU, ARKG, ARKW, FXO, LIT, QCLN, COP, GLW, FRT, PEAK, KSU, MDU, MCD, NVDA, TDY, EEM, IWM, ARE, BIIB, KOF, MFC, PRFT, ROP, SGEN, SNA, TJX, UAL, VNO, WSM, ZBH, TEI, MHN, HBI, PM, AAL, NIO, DELL, AGQ, FTSL, ATVI, BA, BTI, KO, DPZ, EA, F, HOG, MTCH, KOPN, LYV, MAR, MET, NCR, NEWT, NKE, NOK, OIIM, OXY, OMEX, ODFL, ALTO, PLUG, PGR, RNWK, REGN, RDS.A, WEN, UPS, MTN, WAB, WRI, YUM, OPK, VTN, CSQ, MA, CBAT, PRIM, LULU, TDC, BLNK, STNG, TYME, SRAX, CGC, BABA, SENS, SEDG, GSM, CRSP, SONO, CHWY, SNDL, ABNB, AIV, PLBY, BOTZ, IGF, IWF, PBW, XHB, XLG,

MMM, FPE, SRLN, HYLS, TROW, SJNK, JNJ, AAPL, AFL, XLC, BEN, PG, FXD, VGT, HACK, IBM, WMT, SPGI, CINF, UNH, Reduced Positions: FCG, IBUY, XOM, DE, KMB, DVN, PYPL, VIAC, JPM, GOOG, HON, QQQE, ADBE, AOS, TRV, ABBV, EMR, SHW, AXP, GRWG, APD, NEE, IDXX, AMAT, AMZN, HPQ, LOW, NUE, ABT, PEP, ADP, CARR, PPG, GWW, CLX, FAST, DOV, AEP,

FCG, IBUY, XOM, DE, KMB, DVN, PYPL, VIAC, JPM, GOOG, HON, QQQE, ADBE, AOS, TRV, ABBV, EMR, SHW, AXP, GRWG, APD, NEE, IDXX, AMAT, AMZN, HPQ, LOW, NUE, ABT, PEP, ADP, CARR, PPG, GWW, CLX, FAST, DOV, AEP, Sold Out: ENSG, APPS, MU, FPR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Peloton Interactive Inc, Chubb, sells First Trust Natural Gas ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Deere, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owns 275 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 45,484 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) - 63,722 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. New Position FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 107,962 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.94% First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 107,422 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 109,343 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24%

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 63,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.14 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 107,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 59,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 24,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 17,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 10,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 106.51%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 21,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 225,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $207.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ensign Group Inc. The sale prices were between $81.24 and $95.52, with an estimated average price of $86.59.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $56.77 and $88.67, with an estimated average price of $71.58.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.8.