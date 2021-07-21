Planned Solutions, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

- New Purchases: IVV, LRGF, TMO, NVDA, FIVG, VHT, SRC, EFA,
- Added Positions: SCHO, VEU, ITOT, IEFA, MTUM, INTC, QQQ, IJH, SCHA, TIP, IDV, IVE, IWM, DVY, SCHB, PG, FILL, SCHF, CSCO, AGG, CVX, SCHD,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, FB, ITW,
For the details of Planned Solutions, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planned+solutions%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Planned Solutions, Inc.
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 286,498 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 345,547 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 90,919 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 129,930 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 220,438 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19%
Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $436.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $514.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 542 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $251.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Planned Solutions, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Planned Solutions, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Planned Solutions, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Planned Solutions, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Planned Solutions, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment