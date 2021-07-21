Logo
Planned Solutions, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Planned Solutions, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planned Solutions, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Planned Solutions, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Planned Solutions, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planned+solutions%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Planned Solutions, Inc.
  1. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 286,498 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  2. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 345,547 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 90,919 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 129,930 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 220,438 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $436.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $514.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $251.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Planned Solutions, Inc.. Also check out:

