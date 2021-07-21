North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Increase in Committed Scope and Volume

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Increase in Committed Scope and Volume

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

ACHESON, Alberta, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA.TO/:NOA) today announced a contract amendment to a multiple use agreement between the Mikisew North American Limited Partnership (“MNALP”) and a major oil sands producer with an expiration date of December 2023. NACG anticipates its share to be approximately $175 million in additional revenue over the remainder of the agreement.

Joe Lambert, President and CEO, stated: “Following on from two major contract awards outside of the Canadian oil sands, we are excited to finalize this amendment with a key customer in the oil sands region and look forward to continuing the longstanding strong business relationship. We appreciate the trust that both this customer and the Mikisew Group place in our safe operations and low-cost culture and will work hard every day to maintain this confidence.”

Dan Gallagher, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mikisew Group, stated: “We are extremely proud of our partnerships with both North American Construction Group and the producers in the oil sands region. This award allows for and demonstrates the stability and security needed to build long-term fiscal and employment benefits to members of the Mikisew Cree First Nation.”

About Mikisew North American Limited Partnership
The Company has a 49% ownership and voting interest in MNALP with the majority owner (51%) being the Mikisew Group of Companies.

About the Mikisew Group of Companies
Mikisew Group of Companies (“Mikisew Group”) is the Independent Economic Development arm of the Mikisew Cree First Nation. Mikisew Group is comprised of two main operating entities with a peak workforce of approximately 850 individuals (wholly owned) and ten joint venture partnerships including MNALP. Collectively these entities service the Canadian oil sands in various capacities including fleet maintenance, transportation, site services, emergency response, camp and catering, construction, structural steel, electrical and instrumentation, and facilities maintenance. Mikisew Group also holds multiple minority position investments in infrastructure and other related projects.

For more information, visit www.mikisewgroup.com.

About the Company
North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

For further information, please contact:
Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
Phone: (780) 948-2009
Email: [email protected]

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “expected”, “estimated” or similar expressions, including the anticipated values and revenues to be generated by the contract as well as schedule of work under the contract.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject are highlighted in the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and quarter ending March 31, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedar.com.

ti?nf=ODI4NDQ0OSM0MzA4NDE1IzIwODMxMjc=
53791248-ba6c-4f9a-812a-285cc9cb3874
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment