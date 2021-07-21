ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Webcast Scheduled for July 23, 2021

VERO BEACH, Florida, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) announced today that it will provide an online, real-time webcast of its conference call with equity analysts covering second quarter 2021 operating results on Friday, July 23, 2021. The Company will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on Thursday, July 22, 2021.



The live broadcast will be available on July 23, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VbvVHuvI.

The online replay will be available on the Company’s website www.armourreit.com and continue for one year.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

