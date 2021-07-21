Early Warning Release

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Early Warning Release

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX & NYSE:OR) (“Osisko”) announces that it has subscribed for and received from Carbon Streaming Corporation (“Carbon Streaming”) 4,000,000 special warrants (the “Special Warrants”) at a price of US$1.00 per Special Warrant, for an aggregate subscription price of US$4,000,000 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the “Transaction”). Each Special Warrant will entitle the holder to receive, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances and without payment of additional consideration, units of Carbon Streaming comprised of one common share (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) upon the exercise or deemed exercise of each Special Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of US$1.50 per Warrant Share and expiring sixty-two (62) months from the date of issue.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, Osisko had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over (i) 6,750,000 Shares; and (ii) 6,000,000 Warrants, representing approximately 11.66% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Carbon Streaming on a partially diluted basis assuming full exercise of Osisko’s Warrants.

Immediately after giving effect to the Transaction, Osisko had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over: (i) 6,750,000 Shares; (ii) 6,000,000 Warrants and 4,000,000 Special Warrants, representing approximately 9.51% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming full exercise of Osisko’s Warrants, including those underlying the Special Warrants.

Osisko acquired the securities described in this press release for investment purposes and in accordance with applicable securities laws, Osisko may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional common shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Carbon Streaming and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Carbon Streaming and other relevant factors.

This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Osisko in connection with the Transaction described above will be available on SEDAR under Carbon Streaming’s profile.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 150 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

Heather Taylor
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #105
Email: [email protected]


a5af34a5-bc9a-427d-a324-e2db3bb34427

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment