Suncor Energy to release second quarter 2021 financial results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor will release its second quarter financial results on July 28, 2021 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).



A webcast to review the second quarter will be held on July 29 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Mark Little, president and chief executive officer and Alister Cowan, chief financial officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Trevor Bell, vice president, Investor Relations will host the call.

Please note, telephone lines are limited and reserved for those who intend to ask a question.

To participate in the conference, go to suncor.com/webcasts .

If you are an analyst or media and would like to participate in the Q&A period:

if calling from North America: 1-866-219-5885

if calling from outside North America: +1-209-905-5918

An archive of the webcast will be available on suncor.com/webcasts.

