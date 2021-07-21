Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast

HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings press release following the market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will also participate in a fireside chat webcast conversation with Daniel Burke of Johnson Rice & Company on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).



Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip’s Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Kumar, Dril-Quip’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing multiple topics regarding the Company’s recent financial performance, current operations and business outlook with Mr. Burke. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the event, but all stakeholders are invited listen to the conversation via webcast or conference call.

Participants who wish to join the webcast may do so by registering through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f4wznoar. Participants may also access the conversation by dialing (833) 562-0157 for domestic or (661) 567-1240 for international and conference call identification code 3766097.

The second quarter 2021 earnings press release and link to access the webcast will be available on Dril-Quip’s website, www.dril-quip.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep-water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

