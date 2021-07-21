Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0925 per share. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2021.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

