Western Forest Products Further Demonstrates Its Sustainability Commitment with Closing of Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Western Forest Products Further Demonstrates Its Sustainability Commitment with Closing of Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021

TSX: WEF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today the transition of its current Credit Facility into a $250 million Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility (the "Amended Credit Facility"), further demonstrating Western's leadership in sustainability.

Western_Forest_Products_Inc__Western_Forest_Products_Further_Dem.jpg

As part of the transition, the maturity of the Amended Credit Facility has been extended to July 21, 2025 and will continue to include an accordion feature which allows Western to increase the aggregate amount available up to $350 million, subject to lender approval. The pricing grid and covenant package of the Amended Credit Facility is consistent with the current Credit Facility and will provide increased flexibility for Western to execute on its strategic priorities.

The Amended Credit Facility incorporates incentive pricing terms that can reduce or increase Western's borrowing costs by up to 5 basis points based on the outcome of various sustainability-linked goals. Western has selected goals that are linked to improving health and safety performance, increasing workforce diversity and advancing mutually beneficial First Nations relationships. These goals are consistent with Western's core values and strategic priorities.

"Our Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility further demonstrates Western's strong leadership and commitment to industry leading sustainability and ESG practices," said Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "By aligning the borrowing costs of our Credit Facility directly to sustainability-linked goals, we are holding ourselves accountable to continuous improvement and advancement of our sustainability and ESG initiatives."

The Company plans to utilize the Amended Credit Facility to support the execution of its strategic growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

Royal Bank of Canada acted as Sole Bookrunner, Co-Lead Arranger, Administrative Agent and Sustainability Structuring Agent, partnering with Western to integrate the sustainability-linked goals into the Amended Credit Facility. The lending syndicate also included The Bank of Nova Scotia as Co-Lead Arranger, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Well Fargo Bank and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by references to future periods. Although such statements reflect management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including factors referenced under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our MD&A in our 2020 Annual Report dated February 18, 2021.

favicon.png?sn=VA51098&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-forest-products-further-demonstrates-its-sustainability-commitment-with-closing-of-sustainability-linked-credit-facility-301338944.html

SOURCE Western Forest Products Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA51098&Transmission_Id=202107211705PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA51098&DateId=20210721
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment