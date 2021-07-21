Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/outlook+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,512 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 100,891 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.95%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 111,644 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
  4. Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) - 172,812 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 46,888 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.57%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 79,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $347.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 13,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 91,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 35,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.984700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 32,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 99.54%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 105,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $135.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 46,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 297.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.89 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 157.57%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.85. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $51.71.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider