Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Global Financials ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Financials ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,512 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 100,891 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.95% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 111,644 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) - 172,812 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 46,888 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.57%

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 79,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $347.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 13,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 91,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 35,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.984700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 32,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 99.54%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 105,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $135.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 46,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 297.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.89 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 157.57%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.85. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $183.89, with an estimated average price of $179.97.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $51.71.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.