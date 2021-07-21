Asset Dedication, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Go

New Purchases: MDYV, IBHB, FNDC, IBMJ, DEW, IBMK, SDGR, RYH, BSX, ESML, BOH, NUAN, SPSB, CLF, TTWO, TTD, ROKU, VTHR, ALB, BLL, ESTE, SAM, DCI, EOG, FMNB, MTCH, J, MRVL, OKE, SPWR, TNC, THO, OLED, FSLR, BX, DFS, MELI, FRC, PANW, WIX, FSK, NEWR, OKTA, CRNC, LEGN, IGIB, GSLC, IWR, IYT, JKD, JKF, JKK, RWR, SMH, VHT, PLD, SRPT, ABMD, ADTN, ALGN, MO, AINV, AMAT, ADSK, BBW, CDNS, ASXC, CNP, TPR, CGNX, ELP, CWCO, EIX, ETR, FE, FISV, IT, GEF, ILMN, ICE, ISRG, LRCX, NRG, JWN, PCAR, PCG, PNW, PRA, BB, SSRM, SONY, SCCO, STMP, SPH, SLF, SNV, TXT, UBS, WCN, AVK, EMD, HTGC, ZIOP, LULU, MASI, VMW, AWK, MSCI, ATHX, CELH, TAK, NYCBPU.PFD, VRSK, FURY, ZG, FBHS, FATE, AMC, JD, TRUP, HUBS, STOR, NVTA, CWEN, TDOC, LOB, WSC, WVE, TEAM, KNSL, ZOM, FLGT, COUP, INVH, YEXT, ZYME, SFIX, DOCU, XM, AEPPL, FSLY, FVRR, DCUE, SNDL, SOLN, NET, PTON, NEEPO, DCBO, DTP, SWT, CURI, CURI, LMND, HOFV, NCNO, BEPC, OM, SNOW, CMPS, GDRX, TTCF, ROOT, QS, AI, UPST, AFRM, RBLX, APPH, CPNG, GTX, BAB, BIBL, EWJ, EZU, FGD, IGM, JNK, MBB, MEAR, PEJ, QUAL, SH, SKYY, SOXL, TFI, VDE, VGT, VOE, VTEB,

BSCL, BSCM, ITOT, IEFA, AAPL, DGRO, SLYV, IEMG, MSFT, FNDE, AXP, XOM, MMM, BA, CVX, JPM, DIS, GS, HON, JNJ, NKE, KO, CAT, MCD, UNH, WMT, V, CSCO, GOOGL, PG, VZ, IBM, HD, TXN, SCHX, DD, BSJL, ABT, AMZN, ITW, INTC, LOW, MRK, CHTR, AMGN, BAC, COST, NVDA, QCOM, FB, SQ, VTV, ORCL, SBUX, IXUS, CSX, CVS, CL, NFLX, VEU, BRK.B, GD, PFE, WBA, MA, PYPL, EEM, IJT, VUG, MS, PEP, SCHB, SCHD, SUB, ADBE, AMD, BDX, BMY, CMCSA, DE, SNY, TMUS, AVGO, VTI, VWO, ETN, EPD, GILD, SPGI, MET, CRM, ANTM, TSLA, SPY, TFC, COF, HRL, SLB, SYY, DOW, EDIV, HDV, IVV, IVW, SPEM, USCI, VBR, VEA, VO, ADP, C, EMN, NEE, NSC, PNC, LIN, VFC, YUM, KDP, GOOG, MRNA, UBER, EFV, FNDA, SLYG, VB, AVY, COP, CMI, DHR, EL, HUM, INTU, LMT, NOC, NUE, SHW, SYK, SU, TDG, SHOP, ESGE, IJJ, SCHO, VONG, XLK, XLV, ACN, ATVI, APD, BP, BAX, BLK, VIAC, CLX, GLW, D, LLY, EMR, FDX, GE, GPN, IDXX, K, NOK, PH, PGR, SWK, TMO, USB, UNP, WY, CMG, ABBV, DELL, PINS, ZM, CRWD, ADPT, CARR, OTIS, AGG, BLOK, DVY, EEMV, EFA, IJH, IJR, IUSG, IWM, IWN, IWP, MDY, SCHG, SCZ, SHY, SPSM, SPTM, VBK, VIG, VNQ, VOO, VTIP, VXUS, CB, ASML, T, AEP, AMP, NLY, CCL, FIS, DTE, F, FCX, HSBC, LHX, HPQ, IFF, IP, KMB, MDLZ, MKL, MCK, MDT, MU, VTRS, NI, ES, NVO, OXY, PAYX, O, WRK, RCL, SAP, LUV, STT, SNPS, TJX, TEF, WAB, WFC, EBAY, ZTS, TWTR, CGC, BABA, KHC, TWLO, CRSP, BHF, PDD, NIO, CTVA, CHWY, RKT, U, ABNB, ARKG, ARKW, DEM, DGS, DIM, EFAV, FNDX, FXH, FXL, GWX, ICF, ICLN, ISTB, IVE, IWD, IWV, JKG, QTEC, SCHM, SPAB, SUSA, VIGI, VT, XLY, Reduced Positions: IJS, EWX, VSS, SCHA, EEMS, IWF, DVYE, CSM, FTV, IWB, ONTO, SCHE, ECL, VYM, DSI, IJK, SCHF, GSG, SPLG, CAH, NMRK, ZEN, KMI, DISCK, ET, BKNG, PPL, MTD, DUK, CI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, sells S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Dedication, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Asset Dedication, LLC owns 766 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 1,136,121 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.87% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 237,779 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.18% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 193,942 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 894,583 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.07% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 198,631 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.36%

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 213,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.222900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 172,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 66,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.065900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.87%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,136,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 894,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.82%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 130,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 198,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 98,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 268,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.05 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18.