Asset Dedication, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Go

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Asset Dedication, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Go

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asset Dedication, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, sells S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Dedication, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Asset Dedication, LLC owns 766 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Dedication, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+dedication%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Asset Dedication, LLC
  1. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 1,136,121 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.87%
  2. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 237,779 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.18%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 193,942 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 894,583 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.07%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 198,631 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.36%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 213,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.222900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 172,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 66,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.065900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.87%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,136,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 894,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.82%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 130,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 198,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 98,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 268,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.

Sold Out: Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.05 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.

Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Dedication, LLC. Also check out:

1. Asset Dedication, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Dedication, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Dedication, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Dedication, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider