Selway Asset Management Buys Cummins Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: CMI, OSTK, GOOG,
- Added Positions: CB, ETN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, AVGO, JPM, GOOGL, FDX, QCOM, HD, INTC, CI, CVS, ABBV, CCIV, FB, C, BMY, CTSH, T, ZBH, BDX, AXP, JNJ, PEP, CVX, AAP, PII, FISV, CWH, SPY, WCC, WFC, BABA, RTX, URI, ABC, COF, CARR, SYY, TJX, STT, ET, BRK.B, SLB, METPE.PFD, RSP, ALLPG.PFD, GS, VGT, MPC, GE, PMF, EAD, BGB, ERC, BHK, EVV,
- Sold Out: WDC, DIS, QS, FAII,
For the details of Selway Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selway+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Selway Asset Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,718 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,605 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,165 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.93%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 15,100 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.55%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,520 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 14,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $84.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2652.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII)
Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.01.
