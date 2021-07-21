Selway Asset Management Buys Cummins Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: CMI, OSTK, GOOG,

Boise, ID, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cummins Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Broadcom Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selway Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Selway Asset Management owns 66 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Selway Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selway+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,718 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,605 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,165 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.93% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 15,100 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.55% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,520 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 14,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $84.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2652.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.01.