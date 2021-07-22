Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. ("Major Precious Metals" or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 4,285,715 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.25. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (with two half warrants being a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Common Share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.70 per Common Share. In the event that the Common Shares have a closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) of $1.20 or greater per Common Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time from the closing of the Private Placement, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof (by disseminating a news release advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants) and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement in support of a large diamond drilling campaign already underway on its Skaergaard Project in eastern Greenland. The drilling program is expected to begin within the next few weeks, and mobilization is well underway with personnel already stationed in Greenland. Drilling crew, equipment and logistical support is in place and a large commercial support vessel will soon be on station to provide housing and a base for helicopter transport services. The Company is developing a globally significant precious metal deposit (palladium, platinum, and gold) with 5.51 Moz contained PdEq ounces in the Indicated Resource category and 14.4 Moz contained PdEq ounces in the Inferred Resource category, as described in the Company’s NI 43-101 technical report on the Skaergaard Project dated May 25, 2021.

Finder’s fees of $8,085 cash and 23,100 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement to qualified parties. The Warrants issued to the finders have the same terms as noted above. One Director of the Company participated in the Private Placement and will acquire, directly or indirectly, 300,000 Units. This transaction is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company to be issued to the Insiders do not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada.

On July 7, the Company incorrectly advised that finder’s fees of $340,851 cash and 949,860 Warrants were paid in connection with the first tranche of the Private Placement. The Company advises that it paid finder’s fees of $347,151 cash and issued 967,860 Warrants.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., President of Major Precious Metals Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Tony Williams
Chairman and CEO
Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Ph: 1-877-475-0963
[email protected]

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol “SIZE”. The Company’s flagship project is the Skaergaard Project in Greenland containing one of the largest palladium and gold deposits outside the major PGM producing areas of Russia and South Africa. The Company is focused on accelerating the progress of the Skaergaard Project along the Mine Development Cycle and has recently initiated a further major work program of drilling and economic evaluation.

Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This press release may include “forward-looking information” (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation). Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions made by Major Precious Metals, including future plans for the exploration and development of mineral properties. Although Major Precious Metals believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Major Precious Metals disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

ti?nf=ODI4NDczMyM0MzA5MjEwIzUwMDAyNDg2Nw==
131e2903-f0e4-4265-8ed4-594a11b60403
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment