ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Ardelyx Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

On July 19, 2021, Ardelyx issued a press release “announc[ing] that it received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA’ on July 13, 2021 stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for the control of serum phosphorus in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.” Ardelyx further stated that “[w]hile the FDA has not provided specific details regarding the deficiencies, the FDA noted that a key issue is the size of the treatment effect and its clinical relevance.” On this news, Ardelyx's stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 73.9%, to close at $2.01 per share on July 20, 2021.

