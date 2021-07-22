PBF Energy Comments on Bay Area Air Quality Management District Decision

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PBF Energy Comments on Bay Area Air Quality Management District Decision

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 21, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (

NYSE:PBF, Financial) today commented on the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) Board members' decision to adopt Proposed Amended Rule (PAR) 6-5 related to particulate emissions from refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) units in the Bay Area.

PBF_Energy_Logo.jpg

Paul Davis, President of PBF Energy's Western Region, stated, "We have been working closely throughout the rule-making process with BAAQMD staff and anticipated today's outcome. Importantly, the rule-making requires refineries to meet a specific emissions standard by 2026, without requiring the installation of a wet gas scrubber or any other specific technology."

Mr. Davis concluded, "PBF has previously planned projects that will be implemented over the coming months that will allow our Martinez refinery to achieve emissions reductions significantly closer to the desired level in the first quarter of 2022. We will continue to work with the BAAQMD to arrive at our mutually desired goal of improving air quality and continuing to provide our vital products to one of the largest fuel markets in the world."

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release relating to future plans, results, performance, expectations, achievements and the like are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond the company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to the risks disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC, as well as the risks disclosed in PBF Logistics LP's SEC filings and any impact PBF Logistics LP may have on the company's credit rating, cost of funds, employees, customer and vendors; risk relating to the securities markets generally; risks associated with the East Coast refining reconfiguration and the acquisition of the Martinez refinery, and related logistics assets; our ability to make, and realize the benefits from, acquisitions or investments, including in renewable diesel productions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental and consumer responses; our expectations regarding capital spending and the impact of market conditions on demand for the balance of 2021; and the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the company, unanticipated developments, regulatory approvals, changes in laws and other events that negatively impact the company. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (

NYSE:PBF, Financial) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

favicon.png?sn=NY51363&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-comments-on-bay-area-air-quality-management-district-decision-301339040.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY51363&Transmission_Id=202107212011PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY51363&DateId=20210721
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment