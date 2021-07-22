Logo
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF

Investment company CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cfs+investment+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 248,377 shares, 23.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 104,614 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 266,195 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 247,305 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 111,801 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 193.54%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.7%. The holding were 248,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.01%. The holding were 104,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.34%. The holding were 266,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.95%. The holding were 247,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 71,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 80,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 193.54%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 111,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 216.85%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 25,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 96.34%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $436.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 89.56%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 4,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 89.61%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 1,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 52.92%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $281.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 4,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 79.22%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 79.36%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3585.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 84 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC keeps buying
