CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF

- New Purchases: SCHX, SCHG, SCHZ, SCHF, VYM, SCHM, SCHA, BSV, MDY, SCHD, IUSG, IWR, XLP, CSCO, TMO, EEM, BIL,
- Added Positions: EFA, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AAPL, JNJ, SHW, SPY, AMZN, MSFT,
- Sold Out: PTLC, SPLG, ESGU, VUG, GOVT, EFG, XSOE, IWD, XT, JPST, IGSB, SPIB, VLUE, IHI, USMV, MBB, LQD, SHYG, EFAV, FTEC, QUAL, IJK, NOBL, RODM, IEFA, TFI, IEI, ITOT, SIZE, IJJ, IWO, IJH, PG, TGT, WMT, ALB, CTAS, IBMK, IBMJ, MTUM, LOW, TROW, PDN, QQQ, ABT, BF.B, SPGI, LIN, SWK, GWW, ADP, ITW, MDT, PPG, ABBV, IAU, APD, DOV, MKC, SYY, IGV, KO, EMR, PEP, ROP, PNR, CL, ECL, MCD, VFC, SPEM, VOO, ADM, CLX, IJT, XMLV, CB, LEG, VNQ, CINF, NUE, GSLC, SPSM, GPC, HRL, ESGE, MMM, AOS, AFL, BDX, KMB, T, CAH, SPTL, GD, EEMV, ED, PBCT, O, SPMD, IXN, XSLV, DGRO, SPAB, VTV, IEF, VTI, BRK.B, PEG, ARKK, MEAR, RWO, SHM, SMDV, XOM, PFE, VIG, ESGD, ESGV, JETS, FB, TLT, GOOGL, GOOG, FXC, RSP, SPTM, VTWO, ADI, MRK, SM, UNH, V, TSLA, LMND, DTD, EXT, IXUS, SPSB, VYMI, IBM, JPM, VZ, OKTA, BSTZ, EAGG, IWF, IYW, MBG, REGL, USIG, VLY, WIT,
For the details of CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cfs+investment+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 248,377 shares, 23.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 104,614 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 266,195 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 247,305 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 111,801 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 193.54%
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.7%. The holding were 248,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $149.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.01%. The holding were 104,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.34%. The holding were 266,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.95%. The holding were 247,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 71,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 80,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 193.54%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 111,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 216.85%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 25,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 96.34%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $436.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 89.56%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 4,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 89.61%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 1,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 52.92%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $281.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 4,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 79.22%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 79.36%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3585.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. CFS Investment Advisory Services, LLC still held 84 shares as of 2021-06-30.
