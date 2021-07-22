Relief Announces Issuance of Shares from Authorized Capital as Approved by 2021 Annual General Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Relief Announces Issuance of Shares from Authorized Capital as Approved by 2021 Annual General Meeting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shares being used in part for payments related to AdVita and APR acquisitions
Acquisitions are part of Relief's transformation into a fully integrated diversified commercial-stage pharmaceutical company

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the Company will, on or around July 27, 2021, issue 1,000,000,000 additional registered shares out of the authorized share capital approved by the Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2021. The new shares are fully subscribed at par value by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Relief Therapeutics International SA, and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or around July 28, 2021. Some of the shares will be used for contractually agreed payments to the respective sellers of AdVita Lifescience GmbH ("AdVita") and APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"): approximately 140,000,000[1] shares and 206,786,784 shares, respectively. The remaining new shares will be held as treasury shares for possible future financing transactions, acquisitions, general corporate purposes, and the settlement of possible future contingent milestone payments to the APR and AdVita sellers. The APR sellers are generally subject to a 75-day lock-up period and a subsequent leak-out schedule.

Jack Weinstein, CFO and Treasurer of Relief, said: "During the course of 2021, we have taken several important steps to transform Relief into a multi-product, revenue-generating company. One critical component of that was the recently closed acquisition of APR, which brings us a diverse pipeline, including market-stage products, and provides a commercial springboard for future Relief product launches. We also are strengthening our intellectual property position with our lead candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), through the planned acquisition of AdVita. We are also actively continuing to look for other opportunities as we build our business."

The associated listing prospectus will be listed on the SIX Prospectus Office's website and will be made available upon request once it has been approved by the SIX Swiss Exchange, which is expected on or around July 27, 2021.

###

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Mail: [email protected]

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-22
Mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1] The exact figure is i.a. dependent on Relief's closing share price on the SIX trading day preceding the closing date of Relief's acquisition of AdVita's outstanding shares.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220829&application_name=news&site_id=issuer_direct

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656612/Relief-Announces-Issuance-of-Shares-from-Authorized-Capital-as-Approved-by-2021-Annual-General-Meeting

img.ashx?id=656612

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment