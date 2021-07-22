Logo
Barclays Appoints Ingrid Hengster as Country CEO for Germany and as a Global Chairman of Investment Banking

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Barclays today announces the appointment of Ingrid Hengster as Country CEO for Germany, subject to regulatory approval. Ingrid has asked the Chairman of the Board of Supervisory Directors of KfW to terminate her contract and will agree her Barclays start date with her current employer.

Ingrid will also become a Global Chairman of Investment Banking, joining the recently introduced CIB-wide+Global+Chairman%27s+Group, which brings together Barclays’ most senior and experienced investment bankers in a new role focused on driving client relationships, commercial opportunities and revenue growth across all of the bank’s business lines and regions.

As Country CEO, she will be the local leader for Barclays in Germany, responsible for executing the country strategy in line with the bank’s regional and global ambitions. In her Investment Banking role, she will act as a senior sponsor for key investment banking clients in the DACH region.

Ingrid joins Barclays with more than 30 years’ experience in investment banking. She has been a member of KfW Bankengruppe’s Executive Board since 2014. During this time she has played a leading role in building KfW’s Venture Capital business, and since the outbreak of the pandemic, she has led and organised Covid aid programmes for a number of German companies. Ingrid started her career in 1984 at Oesterreichische Kontrollbank before joining Commerzbank where she was Head of Industry, Oil, Gas and Energy Banking. After taking investment banking leadership roles at UBS Deutschland and Credit Suisse, she joined ABN AMRO in 2005 as Country Executive for Germany and Head of Global Clients for Germany and Austria. Following the takeover of ABN AMRO’s corporate and investment banking business by Royal Bank of Scotland in 2008, Ingrid led the integration and management of the DACH banking business, becoming Country Executive for DACH at RBS and CEO of RBS Deutschland.

Ingrid will report to Francesco Ceccato, CEO of Barclays Europe, Reid Marsh, Head of Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, and Alex Lynch, Global Chairman of Investment Banking, who leads the Global Chairman’s Group.

Her arrival follows the appointment of Anthony Samengo-Turner who joins Barclays as Head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland in September.

Reid Marsh, Head of Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, commented: “The DACH region is integral to the success of our banking franchise in Continental Europe and this hire demonstrates our continued investment to further strengthen our European banking talent.”

Francesco Ceccato, CEO Barclays Europe commented: “We have ambitious growth aspirations for Barclays Europe, and expansion in Germany is at the heart of our strategy. Ingrid’s client focus and leadership experience make her an ideal choice for the Country CEO role, and I’m confident that our talented colleagues in Germany will benefit enormously from her guidance and counsel.”

Ingrid Hengster said: "The almost eight years at KfW were very rewarding because I had the opportunity to contribute significantly to society in a key position. I am now looking forward to a new challenge in this exciting German and global role at Barclays."

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722005424r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005424/en/

