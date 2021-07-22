NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-437-2398 or +1 313-209-6317. The Conference ID number is 5316525. Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of NeoPhotonics’ website at: http%3A%2F%2Fir.neophotonics.com%2Fphoenix.zhtml%3Fc%3D236218%26amp%3Bp%3Dirol-calendar.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

