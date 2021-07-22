STL records robust results - continues global expansion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

STL records robust results - continues global expansion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

- New acquisition for Network Integration capabilities in Europe

- Investments in UK and US to augment local presence in optical fibre

- Healthy order book of US$ 1,506 million with top-tier global wins

PR Newswire

PUNE, India, July 22, 2021

PUNE, India, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry leading integrator of digital networks, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company recorded a strong cumulative order book of over US$ 1,506 million and revenue of US$ 176 million, backed by solid technology solutions and foundational capabilities.

STL_Logo.jpg

Significant progress on focused global capability build strategy

To cater to the three network build cycles of 5G, FTTx and Rural broadband, STL continues to make consistent efforts to scale-up its global capabilities and develop industry-leading technology solutions. The company's three growth levers – Globalise system integration, Grow optical business, and Build disruptive wireless solutions - are now yielding results.

Globalise System Integration

  • Strategic acquisition in Europe - STL today announced that it will acquire Clearcomm Group - a leading Network Integration company in the UK to further globalise its system integration business. The combined capability of STL and Clearcomm will enable the company to greatly contribute towards 'Project Gigabit'. This move combined with the existing data centre integration capabilities will further augment STL's presence in network integration in UK and Europe
  • During the quarter, STL also received its first FTTx orders in the UK for its network integration services business

Grow Optical Business

  • Capacity enhancement to 42 Mn fKm with Investments in US and UK - Committing US$ 27 million investments to establish optical fibre cable manufacturing and R&D labs in the UK and US. Through these plans, the company confirmed its plans to increase the OFC capacity to 42 Mn fKm, from an existing 33 Mn fKm
  • Leveraging Optical Interconnect capabilities - With the acquisition of Optotec earlier this year, the company's portfolio for end-to-end FTTx has opened up a total optical solutions addressable market of US$ 18 billion
  • Successful field trials for Programmable FTTx - The company crossed a significant milestone by successfully integrating its pFTTx solution in the live broadband access network of Chunghwa Telecom

Build disruptive, wireless solutions

  • Recognized for leading technology solutions: STL has been acknowledged by Gartner as a global 5G RAN vendor, and as an Enabler in the Digital Marketplace and OSS/BSS Telecom customer software solutions
  • Research and Development efforts: The company has committed 3-4% of its revenues towards R&D for research and innovation in optical and wireless technologies

As global trends re-energise, STL has been delivering on its financial plan. The company has demonstrated improvement across all financial metrics.

Financial highlights (in US$ Million)

P&L (US $ Million)

Q1 - FY' 22

Q1 - FY' 21

YoY growth

Revenue

176

118

49%

EBITDA

32

18

82%

PAT

16

0.8


(Exchange Rate @74.36 as on 30th Jun'21)

Delivered responsibly, with strong ESG focus

During the tough second wave of Covid-19, STL continued to maintain a strong focus on ESG. The company's CSR initiatives positively impacted over 180,000 lives. STL's environmentally conscious efforts were recognised widely across the Asian Leaders Awards for Waste Management and Best Corporate Responsibility Practices.

Explaining these strategic moves and achievements, Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, remarked, "During the current unprecedented times, STL continues to provide support in the form of extended services and stronger connectivity to our community and customers. We take pride in solving our customers' challenges through our global end-to-end solutions." He added, "In anticipation of the shifts in the industry, STL has continued to strengthen its technology capabilities through investment in developing ecosystems and hiring top industry talent. As we increase our participation in our customers' digital transformation, we have built a healthy order book, and are confident of delivering the most advanced digital networks for our customers."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

Our fully 5G ready digital network solutions help telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides integrated 5G ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next-generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With a global patent portfolio of 582 to our credit, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre, cable and interconnect subsystem manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one data Centre design facility in the UK.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

favicon.png?sn=IO51625&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stl-records-robust-results---continues-global-expansion-301339299.html

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO51625&Transmission_Id=202107220500PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO51625&DateId=20210722
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment