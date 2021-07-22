STL records robust results - continues global expansion

PR Newswire

PUNE, India, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry leading integrator of digital networks, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company recorded a strong cumulative order book of over US$ 1,506 million and revenue of US$ 176 million, backed by solid technology solutions and foundational capabilities.

Significant progress on focused global capability build strategy

To cater to the three network build cycles of 5G, FTTx and Rural broadband, STL continues to make consistent efforts to scale-up its global capabilities and develop industry-leading technology solutions. The company's three growth levers – Globalise system integration, Grow optical business, and Build disruptive wireless solutions - are now yielding results.

Globalise System Integration

Strategic acquisition in Europe - STL today announced that it will acquire Clearcomm Group - a leading Network Integration company in the UK to further globalise its system integration business. The combined capability of STL and Clearcomm will enable the company to greatly contribute towards 'Project Gigabit'. This move combined with the existing data centre integration capabilities will further augment STL's presence in network integration in UK and Europe

Grow Optical Business

Capacity enhancement to 42 Mn fKm with Investments in US and UK - Committing US$ 27 million investments to establish optical fibre cable manufacturing and R&D labs in the UK and US. Through these plans, the company confirmed its plans to increase the OFC capacity to 42 Mn fKm, from an existing 33 Mn fKm

Build disruptive, wireless solutions

Recognized for leading technology solutions : STL has been acknowledged by Gartner as a global 5G RAN vendor, and as an Enabler in the Digital Marketplace and OSS/BSS Telecom customer software solutions

As global trends re-energise, STL has been delivering on its financial plan. The company has demonstrated improvement across all financial metrics.

Financial highlights (in US$ Million)

P&L (US $ Million) Q1 - FY' 22 Q1 - FY' 21 YoY growth Revenue 176 118 49% EBITDA 32 18 82% PAT 16 0.8

(Exchange Rate @74.36 as on 30th Jun'21)

Delivered responsibly, with strong ESG focus

During the tough second wave of Covid-19, STL continued to maintain a strong focus on ESG. The company's CSR initiatives positively impacted over 180,000 lives. STL's environmentally conscious efforts were recognised widely across the Asian Leaders Awards for Waste Management and Best Corporate Responsibility Practices.

Explaining these strategic moves and achievements, Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, remarked, "During the current unprecedented times, STL continues to provide support in the form of extended services and stronger connectivity to our community and customers. We take pride in solving our customers' challenges through our global end-to-end solutions." He added, "In anticipation of the shifts in the industry, STL has continued to strengthen its technology capabilities through investment in developing ecosystems and hiring top industry talent. As we increase our participation in our customers' digital transformation, we have built a healthy order book, and are confident of delivering the most advanced digital networks for our customers."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

Our fully 5G ready digital network solutions help telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides integrated 5G ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next-generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With a global patent portfolio of 582 to our credit, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre, cable and interconnect subsystem manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one data Centre design facility in the UK.

