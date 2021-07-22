NeoPhotonics Appoints Brad Wright as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced the appointment of Bradford W. Wright as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

Mr. Wright brings to NeoPhotonics his 25 years of experience in the communications and semiconductor industries. Most recently, Mr. Wright was employed as the head of Worldwide Component Sales and Applications at Cisco Systems, following their acquisition of Acacia Communications, where he was Vice President of Sales from January 2018.

From January 2016 to January 2018, Mr. Wright served as Director of Sales at Intel Corporation, following their acquisition of Altera Corporation in 2015, where he held a similar role. Before Altera, Mr. Wright rose through several commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Analog Devices and Texas Instruments.

Mr. Wright holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"On behalf of the Management and Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Brad to NeoPhotonics," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "Brad’s extensive experience in both communications and semiconductors will bring direct benefit to our high speed optical components, modules and semiconductor device solutions for our rapidly expanding high speed markets," concluded Mr. Jenks.

"I am excited to join the NeoPhotonics team. There are accelerating demands for high speed connectivity solutions in hyperscale data centers and in communications equipment companies that demand the technologies and capabilities of NeoPhotonics," said Brad Wright, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for NeoPhotonics. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in communications and semiconductors to bring NeoPhotonics’ innovative solutions to both new markets and new applications," concluded Mr. Wright.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including anticipated future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are only predictions based on the company’s current expectations, estimates and projections The actual company results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as well as other risks and uncertainties relating to the company’s business, are described more fully in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

