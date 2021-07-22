Ketamine One's IRP Clinic Using Innovative NeuroCatch Platform to Measure Brain Function in Injured Veterans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to highlight the continued success of the Health Canada-approved NeuroCatch Platform (“NeuroCatch”) in use at its Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd. (“IRP”) clinic in Victoria, BC. IRP has been an early adopter of NeuroCatch’s advanced brain-scanning technology to better understand brain health and neurocognitive function in patients since September of 2020. NeuroCatch continues to differentiate IRP from other rehabilitation clinics, along with its unique focus on patients from the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and various first responder organizations.



NeuroCatch is expected to remain a key part of IRP’s service offering as Ketamine One expands its network to new veteran-centric markets across Canada. Unique service offerings such as NeuroCatch help Ketamine One’s clinicians create more tailored treatment plans for patients, which can increase their effectiveness over time. Platforms like NeuroCatch are also significant as Ketamine One embarks on embracing digital therapeutics as a core element of its competitive strategy. Psychedelics-focused research, a growing network of medical clinics, a broad suite of patient treatment options and leading technologies including digital therapeutics are all being brought together to create a unique mental health platform under Ketamine One.

NeuroCatch:

In 2019, Health Canada approved the NeuroCatch Platform a class II medical device developed by HealthTech Connex Inc. that conducts a rapid 6-minute scan to measure and report on cognitive brain function. It is an easy-to-use, objective, rapid neuro-physiological brain function assessment system, that provides healthcare practitioners with objective measurements of specific brain functions: auditory sensation; basic attention and cognitive processing. Researchers and clinicians use this technology to gain insight into a range of common neurological conditions, including concussion and brain injury; dementia and neurological disease; post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health; and brain performance and human optimization.

Aside from its relationship with IRP, NeuroCatch is currently also collaborating or partnered with a long list of third parties including but not limited to Alberta Children’s Hospital, CAA Hockey, Canadian Space Agency, Equinox Integrative Wellness, Helius Medical Technologies, Kids Brain Health Network, Mayo Clinic, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, University Health Network, University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Toronto, University of Victoria and Weill Cornell Medicine.

For more information about NeuroCatch, please visit www.neurocatch.com.

Management Commentary:

“Embracing technology is essential for improving our patients’ outcomes at IRP and giving them the best care throughout their healing and recovery processes. The use of NeuroCatch enables our staff to customize treatment plans and track improvements in brain health of our patients,” said Steven Inglefield, Founder & CEO of IRP. “Ketamine One’s continued integration of industry-leading clinics and the most advanced treatment options gives clinicians greater insights into every patient’s care, while the Company’s research assets provide the ability to stay at the forefront of breakthrough treatments and technologies,” added Mr. Inglefield.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 16 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company’s contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its 23-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

"Adam Deffett"

Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations

Tel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.ketamine.one

Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and future prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.