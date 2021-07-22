Logo
BGSF, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE%3A+BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today announced it will discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results during a conference call and webcast on August 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference will be hosted by Beth Garvey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer. The related press release will be issued before the market opens on August 5, 2021.

Interested participants may dial 833-316-0561 (U.S. callers), 412-317-5735 (international callers) or 866-605-3852 (Canada callers) and ask for the BGSF call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call ends through August 12, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 412-317-0088 (international callers), or 855-669-9658 (Canada callers) and reference PIN Number 10158602. The live webcast and archived replay are accessible at the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.bgsf.com.

About BGSF

With its home office in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings), and Light Industrial. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 70th largest U.S. staffing company and the 50th largest IT staffing firm in the 2020 updates. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

