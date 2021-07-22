Kontoor Brands Appoints Mame Annan-Brown as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kontoor Brands Appoints Mame Annan-Brown as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced the appointment of Mame Annan-Brown as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs, effective August 11, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005132/en/

Annan_Brown_Headshot.jpg

Mame Annan-Brown will join Kontoor Brands as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Annan-Brown will have responsibility for all aspects of global corporate communications – developing, leading and executing a cohesive internal and external communications strategy. This includes oversight of message development, media relations, owned and digital content creation as well as employee relations and engagement. She also will have responsibility for leading government affairs strategies to achieve positive outcomes, developing Kontoor’s position on key legislative and regulatory issues. Additionally, she will serve as a representative and advocate for Kontoor’s interest among government agencies and other select associations. As a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, Annan-Brown will report to Kontoor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Baxter.

“Mame brings more than two decades of experience in delivering high-impact corporate communications strategies and has a proven track record of positioning leading global institutions, as well as emerging brands,” said Baxter. “Her experience in engaging stakeholders, enhancing reputation and building high-performing teams make her the perfect addition to Kontoor as she takes on this incredibly important role.”

Annan-Brown joins Kontoor from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, where she served as Head of External Relations since 2018. Prior to that, she was Head of Communications at IFC Asset Management Company (AMC), Chief Communications Officer at Results for Development Institute (R4D), Director of Marketing & Communications at United to End Genocide and Vice President of Investment Bank, Marketing & Communications at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“The environment in which we operate has become increasingly complex. Having someone with Mame’s credentials and global perspective will be critical in helping us navigate policy changes, while also continuing to position Kontoor and our brands as an industry leader,” Baxter added. “We are thrilled to welcome Mame to our executive team and look forward to her valuable perspective as we enter the next phase of growth at the company.”

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722005132r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005132/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment