Kontoor Brands Appoints Mame Annan-Brown as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced the appointment of Mame Annan-Brown as Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs, effective August 11, 2021.

Annan-Brown will have responsibility for all aspects of global corporate communications – developing, leading and executing a cohesive internal and external communications strategy. This includes oversight of message development, media relations, owned and digital content creation as well as employee relations and engagement. She also will have responsibility for leading government affairs strategies to achieve positive outcomes, developing Kontoor’s position on key legislative and regulatory issues. Additionally, she will serve as a representative and advocate for Kontoor’s interest among government agencies and other select associations. As a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, Annan-Brown will report to Kontoor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Baxter.

“Mame brings more than two decades of experience in delivering high-impact corporate communications strategies and has a proven track record of positioning leading global institutions, as well as emerging brands,” said Baxter. “Her experience in engaging stakeholders, enhancing reputation and building high-performing teams make her the perfect addition to Kontoor as she takes on this incredibly important role.”

Annan-Brown joins Kontoor from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, where she served as Head of External Relations since 2018. Prior to that, she was Head of Communications at IFC Asset Management Company (AMC), Chief Communications Officer at Results for Development Institute (R4D), Director of Marketing & Communications at United to End Genocide and Vice President of Investment Bank, Marketing & Communications at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“The environment in which we operate has become increasingly complex. Having someone with Mame’s credentials and global perspective will be critical in helping us navigate policy changes, while also continuing to position Kontoor and our brands as an industry leader,” Baxter added. “We are thrilled to welcome Mame to our executive team and look forward to her valuable perspective as we enter the next phase of growth at the company.”

