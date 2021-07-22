Sonic Automotive Adds Additional Market to Its Growing EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion in Marietta, Georgia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sonic Automotive Adds Additional Market to Its Growing EchoPark Nationwide Distribution Network & Digital Expansion in Marietta, Georgia

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sonic+Automotive%2C+Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE%3ASAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the opening of another EchoPark Automotive retail sales center serving the greater Atlanta market.

“The pre-owned vehicle market continues to grow, and the way consumers shop and buy vehicles is trending toward a more modern, consumer-friendly approach. We are excited to meet this growing demand by adding to our EchoPark presence in the Atlanta market, where we will continue to offer car buyers an exceptional selection of high-quality, pre-owned vehicles, priced up to $3,000 below market with a modern, flexible guest-centric experience,” said David Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive.

Guests are able to visit in person or online at EchoPark.com to shop an inventory of over 10,000 high quality, one- to four-year-old pre-owned vehicles under original factory warranty, with clean CarFax reports. From the EchoPark+website, guests can complete a purchase online and schedule a convenient time for pickup at an EchoPark delivery center or retail sales center. Upon arrival, guests work with an EchoPark experience guide, who will help answer any questions and finalize all transaction details before quickly getting them on their way home with their new purchase.

“As more people get back on the road, consumers are increasingly looking for a better value in their pre-owned vehicle purchase. EchoPark’s mission is to offer our flexible, seamless car-buying experience to a growing population of happy guests as we continue to expand our nationwide reach,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive.

Following its 2014 launch, EchoPark Automotive has rapidly become one of the pre-owned automotive retail industry’s most prominent success stories. The Company continues to expand its EchoPark footprint into new markets and anticipates 25% population coverage by the end of 2021 and 90% population coverage by 2025, driving toward its interim goal of retailing 575,000 vehicles annually and generating $14 billion in EchoPark revenues by 2025.

Find Our Newest Location

EchoPark Atlanta (Marietta) Retail Sales Center is located at 1431 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, Georgia and is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9pm. The store can be reached at (770) 872-4359 or online at www.echopark.com%2Fdealerships%2Fmarietta.

Our original EchoPark Atlanta (Duluth) Retail Hub is located at 3296 Commerce Ave, Duluth, Georgia and is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9pm. The store can be reached at (678) 671-4244 or online at www.echopark.com%2Fdealerships%2Fatlanta.

About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive is a growing operating segment within the Company that specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales and provides a unique guest experience unlike traditional used car stores. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web atwww.sonicautomotive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated future revenue levels, future profitability, pre-owned vehicle sales projections, the opening of additional EchoPark markets, and future population coverage. There are many factors that affect management’s views about future events and trends of the Company’s business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management’s views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, anticipated future growth in our EchoPark Segment, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions on operations, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722005471r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005471/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment