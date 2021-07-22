Ryder Expands Last-Mile Delivery Network Amid Escalating Consumer Demands

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ryder Expands Last-Mile Delivery Network Amid Escalating Consumer Demands

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces further expansion of Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. With new hubs in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, Ryder continues to position its customers – some the world’s biggest brands – closer to end-consumers in order to meet ever-growing demands for delivery in two days or less.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005010/en/

Ryder_Last_Mile_-_Big_and_Bulky.jpg

Ryder announces further expansion of Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods, with new hubs in Milwaukee and Philadelphia. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 75,000-square-foot hub in Milwaukee is operational as of July 19, 2021 and the 108,000-square-foot hub in Philadelphia will be operational by October. Both new facilities will service multiple customers across various industries and provide quick and easy access to the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Upper Midwest regions. With more than 100 additional locations, the Ryder+Last+Mile network can cover 95% of the U.S., including Puerto Rico and Hawaii, within a two-day timeframe.

“This latest expansion of our last-mile delivery network puts our customers even closer to their customers – the end-consumers – in some of the most densely populated regions in the U.S., where capacity constraints can be a daily challenge,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “By increasing our footprint, we improve our customers’ speed-to-market, which is critical in today’s highly competitive environment and vital to our customers’ short- and long-term growth strategies.”

Ryder Last Mile offers customizable delivery options with five tiers of service: Front Door; Over the Threshold; Room of Choice; White Glove Delivery, which includes assembly, hook-up, and installation; and Deluxe Service, which includes pre-delivery inspection and assembly to maximize delivery success and reduce returns.

To enhance the Ryder Last Mile customer experience, Ryder continues to invest heavily in visibility technology such as RyderView%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E, which enables consumers to schedule deliveries at their convenience and then easily track their orders in real-time. At delivery, RyderView offers electronic proof of delivery and an option to complete an automated customer survey.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-usa
ryder-scs

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722005010r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005010/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment