Ryder Expands Last-Mile Delivery Network Amid Escalating Consumer Demands

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces further expansion of Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. With new hubs in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, Ryder continues to position its customers – some the world’s biggest brands – closer to end-consumers in order to meet ever-growing demands for delivery in two days or less.

The 75,000-square-foot hub in Milwaukee is operational as of July 19, 2021 and the 108,000-square-foot hub in Philadelphia will be operational by October. Both new facilities will service multiple customers across various industries and provide quick and easy access to the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Upper Midwest regions. With more than 100 additional locations, the Ryder+Last+Mile network can cover 95% of the U.S., including Puerto Rico and Hawaii, within a two-day timeframe.

“This latest expansion of our last-mile delivery network puts our customers even closer to their customers – the end-consumers – in some of the most densely populated regions in the U.S., where capacity constraints can be a daily challenge,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “By increasing our footprint, we improve our customers’ speed-to-market, which is critical in today’s highly competitive environment and vital to our customers’ short- and long-term growth strategies.”

Ryder Last Mile offers customizable delivery options with five tiers of service: Front Door; Over the Threshold; Room of Choice; White Glove Delivery, which includes assembly, hook-up, and installation; and Deluxe Service, which includes pre-delivery inspection and assembly to maximize delivery success and reduce returns.

To enhance the Ryder Last Mile customer experience, Ryder continues to invest heavily in visibility technology such as RyderView%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E, which enables consumers to schedule deliveries at their convenience and then easily track their orders in real-time. At delivery, RyderView offers electronic proof of delivery and an option to complete an automated customer survey.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

