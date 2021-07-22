Logo
Axogen, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. ( AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, today announced that Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors page at www.axogeninc.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.axogeninc.com.

About Axogen
Axogen (

AXGN, Financial) Axogen (AXGN, Financial) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

Contact:
Axogen, Inc.
Peter Mariani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

