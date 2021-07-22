NetEase Donates RMB50 Million to Support China's Henan Relief Effort After Severe Flooding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NetEase Donates RMB50 Million to Support China's Henan Relief Effort After Severe Flooding

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2021

HANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. ("NetEase" or "the Company," NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, announced a donation of RMB50 million (approximately US$7.7 million) and emergency aid to support recovery efforts in Henan Province, China after heavy rainfall and severe flooding.

Zhengzhou, Henan Province's capital city, and other cities in the province have been hit by heavy rains, leading to major river overflows, public transportation disruptions and property and infrastructure damage, upending the daily lives of millions of people.

In response, NetEase has implemented a comprehensive disaster relief campaign to support those in need. This initiative includes an online emergency channel launched by NetEase News, which provides rescue information and allows users to contact others for emergency rescue assistance. Youdao will partner with public welfare agencies to aid post-disaster reconstruction at 10 to 15 local schools and kindergartens, a move that is expected to benefit at least 10,000 students. In addition, NetEase Open Course will provide online psychology modules, together with disaster rescue courses, in order to help individuals, families and communities navigate mental stress and trauma in aftermath of the event.

NetEase prioritizes supporting the community and its members, and as a responsible corporate citizen, the Company is committed to aiding the public whenever possible, especially in the wake of adversity and crises such as ongoing natural disasters. NetEase will continue to monitor the flooding in Henan Province and provide additional disaster relief when needed.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) is dedicated to providing premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC-client games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com.

Investor Enquiries:
Margaret Shi
NetEase, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Media Enquiries:
Li Ruohan
NetEase, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-2668
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

favicon.png?sn=CN51627&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-donates-rmb50-million-to-support-chinas-henan-relief-effort-after-severe-flooding-301339314.html

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN51627&Transmission_Id=202107220700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN51627&DateId=20210722
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment