Salix Announces 2021 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Winners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ten Students Affected by Gastrointestinal Disease Will Each Receive a $10,000 Scholarship

PR Newswire

LAVAL, Quebec, July 22, 2021

LAVAL, Quebec, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the winners of its 2021 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. Ten students living with a GI disease will each receive a $10,000 scholarship; a total of $100,000 in scholarships was awarded.

"We created the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program to assist students with GI conditions as they pursue their higher education goals, because we recognize that living with a GI condition can make it challenging and stressful to pursue higher education," said Robert Spurr, president, Salix Pharmaceuticals. "We were moved by the stories this year's recipients shared with us about how they have uniquely had to manage their GI conditions but refused to let them get in the way of their education, and we are honored to help support them."

The 2021 awardees were selected from more than 150 applications. As part of the process, applicants were required to submit essays describing how their GI condition has impacted their educational journey, as well as the role their health care provider played in helping them reach their goals. The applications were reviewed by an independent panel of judges.

The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarships in four categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards for those pursuing undergraduate degrees; the Graduate Scholar Awards for those pursuing graduate degrees; the Working Parent's Scholar Award for parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees; and the Single Parent's Scholar Award for single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees.

The 2021 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recipients are:

  • Undergraduate Scholar Awards
    • Madeleine Huwe, Sherwood, Ore.George Fox University
    • Lillian Munro, Ocean Springs, Miss. – The University of Mississippi
    • Yetunde Olateru-Olagbegi, Medford, N.Y.New York University
    • Amelia Williams, Lafayette, Ind. – Purdue Universit
  • Graduate Scholar Awards
    • Madison Folsom, Lancaster, N.Y.Canisius College
    • Margaux Herrera, El Portal, Fla.Florida State University
    • Olivia Perez, Coral Gables, Fla.Nova Southeastern University
    • Blake Sisson, Angier, N.C., – Campbell University
  • Working Parent's Scholar Award
    • Audriana Duvall, Baltimore, Md.University of Baltimore
  • Single Parent's Scholar Award
    • Amy Devlin, Worcester, Mass.Maharishi International University

"I'm so grateful to receive this scholarship as I pursue my higher education in nursing school," said Madeleine Huwe, a recipient of the Undergraduate Scholar's Award. "It's wonderful to feel seen and imagine my future in health care utilizing my experience as a patient to help improve the system."

To learn more about the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program visit www.salix.com/scholarship. The 2022 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Award will begin accepting applications in early 2022.

About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2021 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.
SAL.0102.USA.21

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

[email protected]

[email protected]

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


Bausch_Health_Logo.jpg

Salix_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY48351&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salix-announces-2021-gastrointestinal-health-scholars-program-winners-301337617.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY48351&Transmission_Id=202107220700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY48351&DateId=20210722
