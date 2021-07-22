Logo
Hamilton Lane Impact Fund II Announces First Close on $149 Million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Fund II already more than 150% larger than predecessor fund

- Private markets impact vehicle seeks direct investments in businesses with a focus on environmental and social impact

PR Newswire

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 22, 2021

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the first close of Hamilton Lane Impact Fund II "Fund II") on $149 million, after launching officially in April. Due to strong investor interest, Fund II is already more than 150% larger than its predecessor fund.

Fund II is a closed-end investment vehicle for qualified investors which aims to generate attractive returns and positive social and environmental impact. Fund II targets investment opportunities with measurable environmental and social impact, including companies that focus on clean energy transition, sustainable processes, health and wellness and community development. A diversified private markets impact solution, the Fund seeks to make direct investments across geographies and strategies—including buyout, growth, late-stage venture and real assets. It has an emphasis on investments in transformative technologies, innovation and efficiency.

Jackie Rantanen, Managing Director and Co-Head of Impact at Hamilton Lane, said: "As the demand for impact investing strategies continues to grow, we are pleased with the investor interest and momentum for Fund II even in just a few short months. Our experienced teams leverage Hamilton Lane's unique access and analytics to identify growing businesses that are delivering sustainable solutions and seeking to make the world a better place. We're grateful that our approach, to provide investors a diversified private markets solution that aims to generate optimal outcomes through compelling performance and meaningful, measurable impact, is resonating with our global client base."

David Helgerson, Managing Director and Co-Head of Impact commented: "We are seeing a broad and diverse spectrum of investment opportunities in companies that are offering compelling solutions and who we believe are well positioned to grow and lead. Our team is focused on investing in innovative businesses that seek to deliver positive environmental and social outcomes. These businesses are at an inflection point in their growth and we believe they are best accessed via the private markets."

Hamilton Lane has been actively executing on impact investment programs for two decades and currently manages over $2.5 billion in impact strategies. To date, Impact Fund I has made 16 total investments, including 13 direct investments in businesses with positive social and environmental themes, as well as three primary investments. The firm's Impact platform is an extension of Hamilton Lane's broader private markets investment platform, which includes more than $88 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021.

Impact Fund II is being offered pursuant to a private offering using Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, in which qualified persons who are accredited investors and qualified purchasers may participate.

About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 450 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $719 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $88 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $631 billion in advisory assets, as of March 31, 2021. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: our ability to manage growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with ours; our ability to manage risks associated with pursuing new lines of business or entering into strategic partnerships; our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control; and our ability to receive distributions from Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Impact Fund II is intended only for sophisticated investors capable of evaluating the risk of an investment therein and meeting applicable qualifications. This release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy interests in Impact Fund II or any other investment vehicle. Any offering of interests in Impact Fund II will be made only by means of a confidential private offering memorandum, pursuant to the terms of applicable governing documents and only to qualified investors in jurisdictions where permitted by law. This release is not (and should not be relied on as) legal, tax or investment advice and prospective investors should consult their own advisors in evaluating any prospective investment.

favicon.png?sn=PH51378&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lane-impact-fund-ii-announces-first-close-on-149-million-301339173.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH51378&Transmission_Id=202107220700PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH51378&DateId=20210722
