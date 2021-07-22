Logo
Goodrich Petroleum Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 22, 2021

HOUSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 am central time to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results.

Goodrich_Petroleum_Corporation_Logo.jpg

To access the conference call, domestic participants should dial as follows:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):

1-888-317-6003



PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:

1-412-317-6061



Canada Toll Free

1-866-284-3684



Participant Elite Entry Number: 2097763

Participants will need this Elite Entry number in order to join the conference. The Company encourages participants to dial in 10-15 minutes early to join the conference. The Company will also post a slide deck on its second quarter financial and operational results on its website at www.goodrichpetroleum.com.

Participants may also access the live audio webcast of the conference call through the following web link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/937/42103 or by accessing the webcast through the investor relations section of the Company's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call. Domestic participants accessing the telephonic replay should dial (877) 344-7529 and international participants should dial (412) 317-0088. The replay access code will be 10158565.

favicon.png?sn=DA50611&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodrich-petroleum-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301338895.html

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

