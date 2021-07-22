CEVA Continues to Lead the Way in Wireless Connectivity with Bluetooth® 5.3 IP

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced the general release of its RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.3 IP. Supporting a multitude of features to further enhance security, robustness and low power operation, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5.3 IP is now available as a complete hardware/software solution for new designs and as a software-only upgrade for compatible existing designs.

As the de-facto standard for Audio Streaming and short range IoT connectivity, Bluetooth device shipments are expected to approach 5 billion units annually by 2022 and surpass 6 billion units annually by 2025, according to the latest forecasts from ABI Research. On the back of this huge addressable market, the Bluetooth standard continues to evolve to meet ever-more challenging goals on battery life and performance. With Bluetooth 5.3 comes new features including Enhanced Periodic Advertising and LE Connection Subrating, all designed to improve protocol efficiency in terms of power and latency. Link robustness is also enhanced with the LE Channel Classification signaling, as is wireless security with improvements in the HCI Encryption Key Size Control. The enhancements in the standard by the Bluetooth SIG coupled with the ultra-low power architecture of the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platform gives chip designers a winning edge in the highly competitive wireless consumer market.

Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA, commented: "We congratulate the Bluetooth SIG on the release of the Bluetooth 5.3 specification, and we are delighted to offer this latest version to our customers to enable rapid time-to-market. Having powered more than 520 million Bluetooth devices in 2020 alone, our RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is an integral part of the Bluetooth ecosystem. We look forward to working with our Bluetooth 5.3 customers for the introduction of new products leveraging the exciting features of this latest standard."

About RivieraWaves Bluetooth

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth low energy and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich and comprehensive software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including Isochronous Channels for LE Audio, Direction Finding (AoA/AoD), Randomized Advertising Channel Indexing, Periodic Advertising Sync Transfer, GATT Caching and other enhancements. With more than 2.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix turnkey chip design services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB) and NB-IoT are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

