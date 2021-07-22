Reservoir Invests In Outdustry, Expanding Its Emerging Market Strategy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Reservoir Invests In Outdustry, Expanding Its Emerging Market Strategy

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir announces the expansion of its relationship with Outdustry, China’s leading music rights and marketing services company. The deal sees Reservoir investing as a minority partner in Outdustry to build on its successes in China and India and extend its strategy to other emerging music markets. The companies have also formed a joint venture to sign and develop Chinese artists and songwriters, plus acquire local music catalogs.

Reservoir’s investment in Outdustry will enable the companies to capture more value from high-growth territories by building on Outdustry’s unique capabilities in directly monetizing complex music markets as well as its market-leading A&R and marketing work. With direct deals at all major Chinese music services, relationships with the local talent industry, and the infrastructure to administer rights themselves, Outdustry has created its own ecosystem to monetize the hundreds of millions of newly digital music consumers in the region.

This new investment builds on an existing sub-publishing partnership, announced in June 2020, in which Outdustry Songs became the exclusive sub-publisher in China for Reservoir’s roster of songwriters and international catalog of contemporary and long-standing copyrights. Since this agreement, Reservoir has seen triple-digit percentage increases in collections from the territory.

Reservoir Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi said, “We are confident that expanding our partnership with Outdustry will build on our incredible success together to date and deepen our presence in emerging markets.”

This investment underscores Reservoir’s belief in the growth potential of these territories and augments its 2020 entrance into emerging markets via a joint venture with leading MENA music publisher PopArabia, led in a dual role by PopArabia Founder/ President and Reservoir EVP of International and Emerging Markets Hussain “Spek” Yoosuf.

“Outdustry joins PopArabia as one of our trusted partners on the ground in these emerging markets, expanding our footprint ahead of what is projected to be exponential growth,” said Spek.

Outdustry CEO Ed Peto added, “At Outdustry we have always prided ourselves on our independence, our artist-first approach, and our belief in a better music industry no matter where we are in the world. Reservoir has exemplified all these things for over a decade, making this partnership a perfect alignment, while allowing Outdustry to take the next steps on our ambitious journey.”

This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH II ($ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, the company has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900, and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards. The company also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management. For more information, visit www.reservoir-media.com.

ABOUT OUTDUSTRY

Outdustry is a unique artist services and rights management business specialising in the China and India music markets. With staff based in Beijing, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Shanghai, and Taipei, Outdustry represents and works with some of the biggest names in the global and local industries.

ti?nf=ODI4NDYxNyM0MzA4Nzc2IzIyMTAxNjI=
c4cce345-465e-45d3-b048-40389dd82a70
Media Contact
Reservoir
Suzy Arrabito
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
www.reservoir-media.com
Investor Relations Contact
Alpha IR Group
Jackie Marcus or Mike Dwyer
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment