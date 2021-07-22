Logo
ARKO to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

RICHMOND, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. ( ARKO) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 before the markets open in the United States.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2021. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through August 23, 2021, by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering confirmation code 13720407.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. ( ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 6th largest convenience store chain in the United States, operating or supplying fuel to approximately 3,000 locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia, comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and approximately 1,650 dealer sites to which we supply fuel. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to our sites (both in the retail and wholesale segments). Our stores offer fas REWARDS® high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Media Contact
Andrew Petro
Matter on behalf of ARKO
(978) 518-4531
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Chris Mandeville
ICR on behalf of ARKO
[email protected]

