Growth Oriented Cannabis Companies Are Your Best Bet; Don't Bet On The Government To Legalize Weed

Too much hype built up around Senators Schumer, Booker and Wyden's bid to end federal cannabis prohibition

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For months the potential windfall from federal legalization of cannabis has been the focus of many mainstream financial pundits. Soon the perception became the reality and the market was actually focusing on the legislation, which never really had a chance in the first place. President Ronald Reagan once said, "I have wondered at times what the Ten Commandments would have looked like if Moses had run them through the US Congress." Most savvy investors agree with the former POTUS and never bet on political events. When it comes to investing in cannabis companies, or any other company, fundamentals matter. So, if you want to invest in cannabis stocks, forget about cannabis reform and do your portfolio a favor by focusing on industry leaders, as well as up and coming growth stocks. U.S. legal cannabis sales grew 46% year over year to $17 billion in 2020. The total U.S. economic impact from marijuana sales in 2021 is expected to reach $92 billion – up more than 30% from last year – and upwards of $160 billion in 2025, according to analysis from the newly published MJBizFactbook. New leaders will emerge and small companies will become larger companies. Those are the companies all of us are looking for.

Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY), Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. ( PHCG), Cronos Group ( CRON, Financial), and Green Thumb Industries Inc. ( GTBIF, Financial) are four companies that could fit the bill, as investors add cannabis stocks to their portfolios.

Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. Tilray says it wants to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. Definitely one of the biggest names in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

Aphria and Tilray merged on May 3. The Tilray name remained, but Aphria's management holds the decision-making powers. Aphria's shareholders now own 62% of the new company, with Irwin Simon (Aphria's CEO and chairman) serving as Chairman and CEO of the combined entity. Aphria has always been a driving force in the cannabis industry, since it implemented solid growth strategies. Tilray's had a market cap of $1.1 billion before the merger was announced, despite the fact the Company raised $153 million in its IPO. Tilray plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended May 31, 2021 before financial markets open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. In Q4 '20 the legacy Tilray posted a 20.5% year-over-year jump in revenue to $57 million. For the full year, the company reported a 26% increase in revenue to $210 million from 2019. For more information on Tilray visit https://www.tilray.com.

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. ( PHCG) is a cannabis play that only recently started capturing the attention of investors. Pure Harvest Corporate Group has developed numerous high-quality cannabis and hemp derived retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its marijuana, hemp derived cannabinoids, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition. Earlier this week Pure Harvest Group added Alexis Johnson to its Advisory Board in order to align the Company’s business with a social equity focused mission and develop its Corporate Social Responsibility program.

Pure Harvest Corporate Group recently announced Q1 2021 revenues increased by 92.65% from Q4 2020 revenue. In fact, Pure Harvest Corporate Group did more revenues in the first quarter of 2021 than it did in all of 2020. Q1 2021 Revenue was $794,148 versus 2020 Year End Revenue of $735,690. The significant increases are largely attributable to continued growth in sales at the Company’s Colorado marijuana operations located in Dumont, CO. The Company’s Test Kitchen subsidiary began generating revenue with the launch of their white label program and beta product release.

Pure Harvest Corporate Group uses an “acquire and integrate” approach whereby it uses primarily equity to acquire high-potential operating cannabis businesses. Since 2018, the Company has made five such acquisitions, some of which are now hitting new records in sales each quarter. In the future, the Company plans to acquire licensed medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries, cultivation facilities and production facilities in states which allow publicly traded companies to own and operate dispensaries, cultivation facilities and production facilities. In addition to products tailored to marijuana retail dispensaries, the Company’s line will incorporate infused product options including beverages, edibles, topicals, concentrates, and distillates.

A primary operational focus for the Company is Test Kitchen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pure Harvest. Test Kitchen is a laboratory for human potential – an experiment and experience for creating and sustaining the highest expression of life. Test Kitchen’s mission is to curate empirical physiology and cultivate predictable pharmacognosy to optimize mind-body-performance. Pure Harvest Corporate Group has 25 full-time employees and recently moved into a new, expanded corporate office in Greenwood Village, CO, an upscale suburban area on the south side of Denver. For more information on Pure Harvest Corporate Group visit http://www.pureharvestgroup.com.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis known for quality, expertise and reliability. Curaleaf and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 107 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production.

Curaleaf's revenue from its retail operations grew to $187.7 million in the first quarter from $56.6 million a year ago, while wholesale revenue — which focuses on the company’s Select brand of cannabis products — grew to $72.2 million from $20.4 million. Last week Curaleaf announced the launch of the B Noble brand in Massachusetts and Maryland, with a national rollout continuing into Fall 2021. B Noble was founded by well-known visual artist, filmmaker and hip-hop pioneer, Fab 5 Freddy, to raise awareness and create funding to defend people from cannabis-related criminalization. The brand is dedicated to telling the story of namesake Bernard Noble, who was arrested in Louisiana and sentenced to 13 years hard labor in prison for possessing the equivalent of two joints. For more information on Curaleaf Holdings visit http://www.curaleaf.com.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ( GTBIF, Financial) is a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer that promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 15 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 110 retail locations and operations across 13 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,700 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019.

Earlier this month Green Thumb Industries announced it closed on its acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals LLC. As one of only five licenses in the Virginia medical cannabis market, Dharma is licensed to grow, process and retail cannabis directly to patients. Prior to this announcement Green Thumb Industries announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET following the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close. For more information on Green Thumb Industries visit http://www.gtigrows.com.

