Builders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the "Company") will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available at 6:00 a.m. Central Time prior to the market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021 in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource website at www.bldr.com.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 866-269-4261 (U.S. and Canada) and 1-773-341-1661 (international), Conference ID: 3825770. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Sunday, August 29, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (international) and refer to pass code 3825770. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company's website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Builders FirstSource
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 550 locations and have a market presence in 44 of the top 50 and 86 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

Contact
Michael Neese
SVP, Investor Relations
Builders FirstSource, Inc.
(214) 765-3804


