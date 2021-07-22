The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 5th to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. ( JYNT), the nation’s largest operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the market close. President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results.



Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 765-507-2604 or 844-464-3931 and referencing code 5959205 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time. The accompanying slide presentation will be in the IR section under Presentations and in Events.

The live webcast of the call with accompanying slide presentation can be accessed in the IR events section https://ir.thejoint.com/events and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 404-537-3406 or 855-859-2056 and entering conference ID 5959205.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

