(CVA Alert) Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Covanta; Is $20.25 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to EQT Infrastructure.

On July 14, 2021, Covanta announced that it had agreed to be acquired by EQT in an all-cash transaction. Covanta stockholders will receive $20.25 in cash for each share of Covanta common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The investigation concerns whether the Covanta board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Covanta shares of common stock.

